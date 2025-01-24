Four Killed, Seven Injured In Massive Road Accident In Lucknow

Lucknow: At least four people were killed and seven others injured in a road accident involving three vehicles near the Indira Canal on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. A senior police official confirmed the reports stating that those who suffered injuries were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police said that the incident occurred in the BBD police station area, where a truck collided with an SUV from behind. A van following the SUV then rammed into it.

The crash claimed the lives of four people: Shahjad (40), Kiran Yadav (38), Kundan (20), and Himanshu (17). Three of the victims were travelling in the van, and one was in the SUV.

The seven injured individuals have been taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, and their condition is said to be stable.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the crash.