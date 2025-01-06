Four Of Bengaluru Techie Family Die In An Alleged Suicide Pact, Kids Poisoned. What We Know So Far

Bengaluru: Four members of a family, including a software consultant, his wife, and their two children, were found dead at their rented home in Bengaluru. The deceased have been identified as Anup Kumar (38), his wife Rakhi (35), and their two children aged 5 and 2.

Police reported that a couple was found hanging at their residence this morning. The reason behind this extreme act is still under investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Shekhar H. Tekkannavar, confirmed that the families of the deceased have been notified.

The case is currently being treated as a suspected murder-suicide, according to police officials.

Bengaluru Techie Family Die In Suicide Pact | What We Know So Far