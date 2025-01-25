From Denying Involvement to Extradition in Mumbai Terror Attacks - Complete Timeline of Tahawwur Rana Case

Mumbai: Tahawwur Rana, convicted in the deadly 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks and declared a fugitive by India, will be extradited to the country after his petition against extradition was dismissed by the US Supreme Court. From denying his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai Attacks to finally being extradited to India, take a look at the complete timeline of the Tahawwur Rana Case…

Tahawwur Rana Case: Complete Timeline

A close associate of Pakistani-American Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and one of the masterminds of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks David Coleman Headley, Tahawwur Rana is accused of providing the blueprint that helped Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carry out the Mumbai attacks. He has been charged with criminal conspiracy, waging or attempting to wage war against the Government of India, murder, and forgery for the purpose of cheating, and other crimes under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Read complete timeline of the case here…

November 26, 2008: Mumbai Terror Attacks

The horrific attacks in Mumbai, still remembered as one of the deadliest terror attacks in India's history, shocked the nation. A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 10 Pakistani terrorists laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking people at iconic and vital locations of Mumbai including the Taj Mahal Palace, Oberoi Trident, Leopold Cafe, Nariman House and Cama Hospital.

October 18, 2009: Tahawwur Rana, David Headley Charged, Arrested

Tahawwur Rana and David Coleman Headley, Pakistani-American LeT terrorist and a 26/11 Attacks mastermind were charged and arrested in the United States for plotting attacks on offices of Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten. They however were also found to be involved in planning the Mumbai attacks.

November 30, 2009: Tahawwur Rana Denies Involvement

Tahawwur Rana, who was allegedly involved in planning and execution of the horrific terror attacks in Mumbai on November 28, 2008 categorically denied any involvement in the attacks.

January 26, 2010: Tahawwur Rana Pleads Not Guilty

Tahawwur Rana pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiring and helping in carrying out the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks.

May 16, 2011: Trial of Tahawwur Rana Begins

More than a year later, the trail in the Tahawwur Rana case finally began with the jury selection process at Chicago's Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

May 23, 2011: Hearing in Tahawwur Rana Case Commences

The hearing in the commenced and a day later, Tahawwur Rana testified in Chicago Court that with the help of Pakistan's ISI and its operatives - LeT founder Hafiz Saeed and Major Iqbal, he had laid the groundwork for the terror attacks in Mumbai.

June 10, 2011: US Federal Court Holds Rana Not Guilty

A US Federal Court held Rana not guilty on charges of involvement in the Mumbai attacks; he was convicted for extending material support to LeT.

January 17, 2013: Tahawwur Rana Sentenced to Prison

On January 7, 2013, the Northern District of Illinois court sentenced Rana to 168 months in prison; his bail plea was denied by a US Court because he had not negated the ‘risk of flight’.

June 10, 2020: California Judge Signs Provisional Arrest Warrant With View to Extradite

On June 10, 2020, a Magistrate Judge in the Central District of California (where Rana was serving his sentence) signed a provisional arrest warrant with a view to extraditing him to India to face charges there.

May 16, 2023: Tahawwur Rana Opposed Extradition, Faced Rejection

Rana opposed extradition but on May 16, 2023, the extradition magistrate judge rejected Rana’s arguments and certified that he is extraditable. Rana then petitioned the United States District Court for the Central District of California for a writ of habeas corpus.

August 15, 2024: ‘Court Concludes That Rana is Extraditable’

On August 15, 2024, the Ninth Circuit Court affirmed the judgment of the habeas court. The court rejected each of Rana's arguments. "Court concludes that Rana is extraditable for the offenses for which extradition has been requested and on which the United States is proceeding and hereby certifies this finding to the United States Secretary of State as required under Title 18, United States Code, section 3184. It is therefore ordered that Tahawwur Hussain Rana be and remain committed to the custody of the United States Marshal pending a final decision on extradition and surrender by the Secretary of State to India for trial of the offenses as to which extradition has been granted pursuant to Title 18, United States Code, section 3186 and the Treaty," the District Court for the Central District of California had said.

November 13, 2024: Rana's Last Legal Chance to Stop Extradition

In his last legal chance to stop his extradition to India, Tahawwur Rana filed a writ of certiorari against that verdict in the Supreme Court.

January 21, 2025: US Supreme Court Clears Way for Rana's Extradition

The US Supreme Court cleared Mumbai terror attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India and dismissed a review petition against his conviction in the case.

Tahawwur Rana To Be Extradited to India

Pakistani origin businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was convicted for his role in the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai that resulted in the death of 164 people, could now be extradited to India. Rana's co-conspirators included, among others, David Headley. Headley pleaded guilty and cooperated against Rana.

On January 21, The US Supreme Court denied a petition of writ of certiorari filed by Rana seeking to prevent his extradition to India. The writ had been file in November 2024 against an earlier order of a lower court that had ruled in favour of his extradition to India.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Tahawwur Rana is a former military doctor who served in the Pakistan Army and has been charged for his alleged role in the Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. He was born in the Chicha Watni in the province of Punjab , Pakistan and later migrated to Canada after gaining citizenship and became an immigration service businessman. He was also reportedly charged in 2011 for supporting the terrorist organization Lakshar-e-Taiba and plotting an attack on the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

The 64-year-old who is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles is associated with Pakistani American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Popularly known as "Daood Gilani," is currently lodged in a US prison and serving 35 years after he was convicted for his role in planning the 2008 attacks in various locations in Mumbai.