From Skies to Sangam: Skydiver Honours Mahakumbh With a 13,000-Ft Dive | VIRAL Video

Mahakumbh Nagar: The world's largest religious and spiritual gathering, the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, is in news because of a young Sky diver. Anamika Sharma, the youngest C-licensed skydiver from Prayagraj, has successfully hoisted the official flag of the Mahakumbh at an astounding height of 13,000 feet in Bangkok.

Anamika, who has previously made history by carrying the flag of the Ram Mandir during a skydive, performed this latest feat on January 8, 2025. Her incredible jump not only showcased her exceptional skills but also highlighted her deep-rooted commitment to promoting Indian culture on a global stage.

The flag hoisting was part of the preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh, which is set to be a grand and divine event due to its unique Muhurta and auspicious planetary and astrological coincidences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have shown their support for the event, ensuring that it will be a memorable one.

Anamika's father, former Air Force officer Ajay Kumar Sharma, has been her biggest supporter and inspiration. Anamika, who took her first jump at the age of 10, has grown to become an Indian female skydiving instructor with a United States Parachute Organisation (USPA) C licence. Her dedication and passion for skydiving have made her a role model for many young Indians.

Reflecting on her achievement, Anamika said, "Whenever I fly and jump from such heights, I always feel 'mera Bharat mahaan' (my India is great)." She added, “It has been our tradition that whenever there is an event for world welfare, then all the creatures of India, even squirrels, contribute their best. I still say with pride that I am the daughter of India.”

Anamika's next goal is to skydive and land on water at the Ganga-Jamuna-Saraswati confluence before Women's Day, further cementing her legacy as a trailblazer in Indian skydiving.