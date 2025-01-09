Frustrated with Zomato's Offer: MBA Grad Reveals Struggles with Salary vs. Living Costs

A recent LinkedIn post has gained discussions about inadequate salaries and the soaring cost of living in major cities. An MBA graduate voiced concerns about a job offer from Zomato for an Associate position in Gurugram, claiming the salary wouldn't meet basic living expenses. The viral post has sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting the graduate's stance while others debated whether social media was the right platform to address such issues.

A man recently shared his disheartening experience with Zomato's hiring process, calling it "frustrating" and criticizing the HR team's dismissive response to his attempt at negotiating salary.

"I was offered an Associate role at Zomato, and while I was initially excited to embark on this new journey, the experience left me heartbroken and frustrated. The salary they proposed was barely sufficient to cover basic living expenses in Gurgaon. When I tried to negotiate, I was met with a curt 'take it or leave it' reply. This was particularly upsetting as I was relocating from another city, leaving behind my comfort zone and support system," he explained.

In his post, the graduate outlined his estimated monthly expenses in Gurugram. He anticipated spending Rs 14,000 to Rs 20,000 on basic paying guest (PG) accommodation, Rs 5,000 on food, Rs 2,000 on electricity, and Rs 4,000 on travel. After accounting for these essential costs, he estimated having only Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 remaining for other expenses.

"How can anyone not only survive but also save or thrive under such conditions?" he questioned, highlighting the challenges young professionals face in India's urban centers.

The MBA graduate accepted the job offer with the expectation of relocation assistance, but was ultimately disappointed. He claimed that Zomato only provided temporary hotel accommodation and refused to help with the security deposit required to rent a home. "I made numerous requests for support or even a reasonable adjustment, but Zomato showed no willingness to assist me. When I asked for a compensation revision, their response was the same every time: 'Take it or leave it,'" he alleged.

The post, concluding with a sincere call for employers to show respect towards job seekers, attracted considerable attention and sparked an online debate. Numerous users expressed their empathy for the graduate's frustrations.

How Social Media Users Reacted?

"Thank you for sharing your perspective, especially regarding the attention Zomato garnered over the Chief of Staff role and the 50L salary. It really sheds light on the true reality of employment at Zomato India, particularly for their delivery personnel. Zomato, please do better. In an era of cost-cutting and employee pay reductions, strive to be a company that raises the standard for its workers."

"I admire your boldness! Keep striving for better opportunities."