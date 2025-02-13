Furious Over Life Term, Convict Attacks Judge with Slipper in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident at a Ranga Reddy courtroom on Thursday, a convicted felon, enraged after being sentenced to life imprisonment in an attempted murder case, allegedly hurled a slipper at a woman judge.

The incident took place when the accused was brought before the Additional District Judge (ADJ) for the trial of another murder case. Fortunately, the slipper did not hit the judge.

According to a police official, the man had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the ADJ court on February 11 in an attempted murder case. On Thursday, while being produced for another trial, he lashed out in frustration and targeted the judge.

The Ranga Reddy District Court Bar Association strongly condemned the act. Advocates at the court complex reportedly overpowered and thrashed the convict before security intervened.

Bar Association president Y Kondal Reddy stated that the accused bore a grudge against the judge, leading to the outburst. Calling it an "attack" on the judiciary, he demanded strict action against the offender.

In protest, the Bar Association announced a boycott of court proceedings on Friday.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.