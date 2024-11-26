Search icon
  Furore As Picture of Kerala Cops Standing on Sabarimala Sacred Steps Goes Viral, Inquiry Ordered

Published 22:07 IST, November 26th 2024

Furore As Picture of Kerala Cops Standing on Sabarimala Sacred Steps Goes Viral, Inquiry Ordered

Picture of Kerala policemen in uniform standing on hallowed 18 steps of Sabarimala temple has gone viral on social media platforms, stoking a major controversy.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Furore as picture of Kerala Cops standing on Sabarimala sacred steps, inquiry ordered | Image: X

Thiruvananthapuram: A picture of Kerala policemen in uniform standing on the hallowed 18 steps of the Sabarimala temple has gone viral on social media platforms, stoking a major controversy. 

Shortly after the picture went viral, ADGP S Sreejith, the chief coordinator for Sabarimala, ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The incident occurred on Sunday, following the completion of the first batch of police officers' deployment at 'Sannidhanam', the sacred shrine. The officers had just finished their duties and were about to return after taking a group photo.

Controversy Erupts Over Kerala Police Officials Standing on ‘Pathinettampadi’ 

The hallowed 18 steps are known as ‘Pathinettampadi’ of the Sabarimala temple. After the cops stood there, it triggered widespread outrage among devotees and Hindu organizations.

The 18 steps at Sabarimala carry significant symbolic and spiritual meaning in the rituals, with devotees approaching them with great reverence. According to tradition, even priests descend these steps while facing the sanctum to preserve its sanctity.

The photoshoot occurred after the temple doors closed for the afternoon during the two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season, which began on November 15. The personnel were part of the first batch deployed to manage the daily influx of 70,000 devotees regulated through online bookings.

The group photo was taken at the end of their duty, just before a new team assumed responsibilities.

Further investigation is underway in the matter, an official said.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:07 IST, November 26th 2024

