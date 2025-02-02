Gangrape and Murder Accused Shubham Shot in Encounter in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: The Uttar Pradesh police, in a continuation of Operation Langda, a crackdown on crime, nabbed an accused allegedly involved in a gangrape and murder case, in an encounter in Muzaffarnagar. The accused, identified as Shubham, was shot in both legs during the encounter and was shifted to hospital. The encounter took place on Vigyan Marg of Budhana police station.

According to police reports, Shubham had taken a contract to kill Priyanka, who was gangraped and murdered. He allegedly carried out the crime in connivance with Priyanka's brother-in-law. A bike and pistol cartridges were also recovered from the injured accused.

Notably, Operation Langda has been underway since 2017, with the aim of cracking down on crime in Uttar Pradesh. As part of this operation, police have been conducting encounters with alleged criminals, resulting in the injury of over 5,000 individuals, including Shubham.

The police have initiated further legal action into the matter.