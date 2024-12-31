Work-Life Balance Debate: Gautam Adani Reveals His Secret Mantra

New Delhi: Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani has said if one enjoys their work then it’s a work-life balance for them adding one should not impose their work-life balance on another.

In a conversation with a news agency, Gautam Adani said, “If you enjoy what you do, then you have a work-life balance. Your work-life balance should not be imposed on me, and my work-life balance shouldn't be imposed on you. One must look that they at least spend four hours with their family… and while some spend 8… adding jokingly if someone would spend 8 hours then his wife would run away."

Youngsters in India should work 70-hours week, says Narayana Murthy

A few months back, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy ignited a debate saying that youngsters in India must work 70 hours in a week adding the culture needs to change if the country has to compete effectively on the global stage.

Murthy was speaking to Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai at the inaugural episode of 3one4 Capital's podcast 'The Record'.

Murthy highlighted India's underwhelming work productivity ranks among the lowest in the world. He drew parallels to countries such as Japan and Germany, which, post-World War II, encouraged their recoveries by extending work hours.

"India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity, unless we reduce corruption in the government at some level, because we have been reading, I don't know the truth of it, unless we reduce the delays in our bureaucracy in taking this decision, we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress," Narayan Murthy said.