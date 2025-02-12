GBS Outbreak: Mumbai Records First Death of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Toll Reaches 8 in Maharashtra

Mumbai: A 53-year-old patient undergoing treatment for Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) at Mumbai’s Nair Hospital has died, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner confirmed on Wednesday. With this, the total number of deaths due to the rare neurological disorder in Maharashtra has now reached eight.

GBS Cases on the Rise in Maharashtra

According to the Maharashtra health department, as of February 11, a total of 192 suspected cases of GBS have been reported across the state. Out of these, 172 cases have been confirmed, with the majority of infections emerging from Pune and its surrounding areas. So far, seven deaths had been recorded, and with the latest fatality in Mumbai, the toll has risen to eight.

As per official data, Pune city alone has reported 40 cases, while 92 cases have emerged from the newly added villages in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. Additionally, 29 cases have been reported from Pimpri Chinchwad, 28 from Pune Rural, and eight from other districts.

Health department officials stated that of the total confirmed cases, 104 patients have been discharged after treatment. However, 50 patients remain admitted in Intensive Care Units (ICU), while 20 are on ventilator support.

Contaminated Water Supply Under Scrutiny

Amid the rising cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched a crackdown on private water supply plants operating without proper safety measures. On February 6, authorities sealed 30 such plants in Nanded, Dhayari, and the outer areas of Sinhgad village, which were identified as the epicenter of the GBS outbreak.

Water samples collected from these plants were found unfit for consumption, with high levels of Escherichia coli bacteria detected. Some facilities lacked proper disinfection processes, while others were operating without the required licenses, leading to immediate action by the administration.

On February 3, Union Health Minister JP Nadda held a high-level meeting with Maharashtra’s health and medical ministers to assess the situation. The discussions focused on the measures taken to curb the spread of GBS and strategies to improve healthcare response in affected areas.