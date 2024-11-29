Search icon
Published 21:24 IST, November 29th 2024

Navjot Singh Sidhu Asked To Refrain From Making 'Special-Diet' Cures Cancer Claims: CSS Letter

Chhattisgarh Civil Society (CCS) sends letter advising Navjot Singh Sindhu to not make public claims of certain diets are the cure to cancer.

Reported by: Nitin Waghela
Navjot Singh Sidhu advised against making cancer cure claims by Chhattisgarh Civil Society. | Image: X

The former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has received a letter from Chhattisgarh Civil Society (CCS) to back up his publicly made claims on how his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu's strict diet was key to overcoming stage 4 cancer.

Former member of CSS, Dr. Rakesh Gupta said, ‘Navjot Singh Sidhu has been advised by the body to refrain from offering unsolicited medical advice like special diets can cure cancer without backing it up with medical proof.’

The loss that's incurred in terms of cancer treatments was rounded off at ₹850 crore, Dr Gupta said.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, was put on special diet during the course of her treatment against stage 4 cancer, which the former Indian opener claimed to be the most helpful in wife's win over a serious medical ailment like cancer on November 21. 

The controversial diet that Sidhu claims made wife cynically-free of cancer 

Navjot Kaur Sidhu was asked to eat quinoa instead of rice and roti, Sidhu said. Her diet was also inclusive of neem, turmeric, lemon, water, and beetroot, he added. 

The retired international cricketer also went onto endorse berries as a strong medicine for cancer, and emphasized the role of water with pH 7 level was critical to her cancer treatment diet. Further, he went onto liken cancer to inflammation, suggesting the cause of inflammation to be milk, wheat, and refined sugar, according to an ANI report. 

On the other hand, the CSS continues to Navjot Singh Sidhu to not misrepresent cancer treatment choices, which could proliferate the rate of harm to health of cancer patients

 

On the other hand, the CSS continues to Navjot Singh Sidhu to not misrepresent cancer treatment choices, which could proliferate the rate of harm to health of cancer patients

 

Updated 21:27 IST, November 29th 2024

