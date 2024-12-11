Genocide of Hindus, Child Rapes: Canada Protests Atrocities on Minorities in Bangladesh

Toronto: Protests took place outside the Bangladesh consulate in Toronto, Canada, on Wednesday in response to the recent atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. A large crowd gathered, holding placards that read ‘Hindu Lives Matter,’ and alleged that the Bangladesh is committing genocide against Hindus and raping children.

One protestor told ANI, "In Bangladesh, they are genociding Hindus, assaulting women, and raping our children because Hindus are a minority."

Another added, “If this doesn’t stop, Hindus will vanish from Bangladesh just like in Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

US Protests Against Atrocities on Hindus

In the United States, Indian Americans organised a march from the White House to the U.S. Capitol, urging both the Biden administration and incoming President Donald Trump to demand accountability from Bangladesh's government. The marchers raised slogans such as “We want justice” and “Protect Hindus,” highlighting concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

Nationwide Protests in India

India also witnessed widespread demonstrations. In Delhi, security was heightened around the Bangladesh High Commission, where protesters demanded intervention from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). Rallies were held across cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, and Kolkata, with participants calling for international attention to what they described as a ‘genocide’ against Hindus in Bangladesh.