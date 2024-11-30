Search icon
Published 21:32 IST, November 30th 2024

Ghaziabad: Dental Student Hangs Self Inside Hostel Room

A 26-year-old dental student was found dead in her hostel room in Niwari area of Ghaziabad. A suicide note was recovered from the room.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Dental student hangs self inside hostel room in Ghaziabad | Image: representative

Ghaziabad (UP): A 26-year-old dental student was found dead in her hostel room at Divya Jyoti Group of Institutions in Niwari area on Saturday, police said.

According to police, MDS student Renuka Yadav, a native of Haryana's Rewari district, took her own life. She had recently moved into the hostel room and had not been feeling well.

"A suicide note was recovered from the room, indicating that Renuka was solely responsible for her decision," ACP Modinagar Gyan Praksh Rai said.

"On Friday, she had informed her teachers that she would attend classes, but when she didn't show up, her roommates were sent to check on her," he said.

Upon finding no response, the roommates alerted the hostel warden who informed the police. The police, along with a forensic team, broke into the room and found Renuka's body hanging from the ceiling fan.

The police are investigating all angles to ascertain the exact cause of death. A post-mortem examination will also be conducted.

While there were no visible signs of injury on the body, except for the mark on the neck, the police are examining all evidence, including Renuka's phone records, they said. 

With PTI Inputs

Updated 21:32 IST, November 30th 2024

