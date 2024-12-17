Search icon
  • Good News! Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3.5 Hours: How Will The New 380-km Expressway Change Travel Plans

Published 16:35 IST, December 17th 2024

Good News! Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3.5 Hours: How Will The New 380-km Expressway Change Travel Plans

Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: Good news for commuters! Travel time to be reduced to 3.5 hours. Let's take a look at the details.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representational image | Image: PTI/@Yogiadityanath-FB

Kanpur-Ghaziabad Express: Commuters travelling towards Kanpur from Delhi-NCR will soon have a new expressway to roll on as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to build a 380-km greenfield corridor between Ghaziabad and Kanpur. The new expressway will pass through nine districts in Uttar Pradesh and enhance travel experience.

Kanpur-Ghaziabad Expressway | Key Features 

  • The new expressway will pass through Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj and Unnao.
  • The northern end (Ghaziabad side) of the expressway will be connected to National Highway-9 and the southern end will connect to Kanpur-Lucknow expressway.
  • The four-lane expressway will cut travel time between Ghaziabad and Kanpur by two hours.
  • At present it takes roughly 7 hours to travel between Ghaziabd and Kanpur.
  • However, once the new highway is built, commuters will be able to cover the distance in just 3.5-4 hours.
  • The new project will also come as a major boost for the logistics enterprises as it will save both time and money.
  • At the beginning, the route will have 4-lanes and planned to be expanded to 6 in the near future.
  • The new proposed expressway is expected to be completed by 2026.

Updated 16:35 IST, December 17th 2024

