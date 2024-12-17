Published 16:35 IST, December 17th 2024
Good News! Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3.5 Hours: How Will The New 380-km Expressway Change Travel Plans
Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: Good news for commuters! Travel time to be reduced to 3.5 hours. Let's take a look at the details.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Representational image | Image: PTI/@Yogiadityanath-FB
Kanpur-Ghaziabad Express: Commuters travelling towards Kanpur from Delhi-NCR will soon have a new expressway to roll on as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to build a 380-km greenfield corridor between Ghaziabad and Kanpur. The new expressway will pass through nine districts in Uttar Pradesh and enhance travel experience.
Kanpur-Ghaziabad Expressway | Key Features
- The new expressway will pass through Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj and Unnao.
- The northern end (Ghaziabad side) of the expressway will be connected to National Highway-9 and the southern end will connect to Kanpur-Lucknow expressway.
- The four-lane expressway will cut travel time between Ghaziabad and Kanpur by two hours.
- At present it takes roughly 7 hours to travel between Ghaziabd and Kanpur.
- However, once the new highway is built, commuters will be able to cover the distance in just 3.5-4 hours.
- The new project will also come as a major boost for the logistics enterprises as it will save both time and money.
- At the beginning, the route will have 4-lanes and planned to be expanded to 6 in the near future.
- The new proposed expressway is expected to be completed by 2026.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 16:35 IST, December 17th 2024