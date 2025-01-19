Ghaziabad (UP): Four people, including three members of a family, were tragically burned to death in their sleep when a fire broke out in a house early Sunday morning, reportedly caused by a short circuit, officials said.

The incident occurred in a multi-storey building in the Kanchan Park area under the jurisdiction of the Loni police station.

The fire department reported receiving information about the blaze at 7:06 am. Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene to contain the fire.

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Woman, 3 Minors Die as Fire Engulfs Home-Based Tracksuit Factory

Upon reaching the scene, authorities discovered that the fire had engulfed the second and third floors of a house, trapping residents inside. The house was located in a congested lane, which forced fire engines to park outside. Firefighters extended hose pipes through neighboring houses to begin spraying water, officials said.

The narrow staircase and heavy smoke inside the house made it challenging to access the upper floors, prompting firefighters to break down walls to facilitate rescue efforts.

Four individuals were found on the building's terrace. Among them, Ayesha and her four-year-old son Ayan sustained injuries, while Shahnawaz and Shamshad were safely evacuated, according to officials.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered four bodies inside the house, Chief Fire Officer Rahul told PTI.

The victims were identified as Gulbahar, Shahnawaz's wife, their two minor sons, and the son of a relative who also resided in the house, officials confirmed.