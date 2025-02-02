Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 17:04 IST, February 2nd 2025

Girders Fall on Tracks, Hit Rail Traffic on Lucknow-Varanasi Section

Rail traffic on the Lucknow-Varanasi section was disrupted on Sunday after eight girders of a railway bridge fell on the track.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Girders fall on tracks, hit rail traffic on Lucknow-Varanasi section | Image: representative

Sultanpur (UP): Rail traffic on the Lucknow-Varanasi section was disrupted on Sunday after eight girders of a railway bridge fell on the track from a truck near the Hanumanganj crossing here, officials said.

The truck was moving towards Varanasi when the chain binding the girders gave away as it reached the railway crossing, they said.

According to railway officials, a goods train en route Varanasi was stopped for around 30 minutes following the mishap.

The Varanasi-Lucknow Shuttle Express was also halted for 20 minutes before it was sent via the down line. The Shivnagar-Utrautia Memu train was stopped for nearly 30 minutes at Pakhrauli before it was sent to Sultanpur via the down track.

Station superintendent of Sultanpur, BS Meena, said the girders were removed with the help of cranes and JCB machines under the supervision of the railway staff and police.

The track was cleared and traffic was restored following security checks after about 90 minutes.

The Hanumanganj railway crossing is located about 7 km from the Pakhrauli railway station. 

With PTI Inputs  

Updated 17:04 IST, February 2nd 2025

