Giriraj Singh Claims Bangladeshi Nationals, Rohingya Working As Delivery Agents

Hyderabad: Union Minister Giriraj Singh, on Saturday, alleged that Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya refugees were working as delivery agents for food delivery services and online shopping platforms in India. Speaking in Hyderabad during the convocation ceremony at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Singh called for the identification of these individuals.

The Union Minister raised concerns suggesting that such workers should be monitored and identified. The statement is the latest in a series of comments from Giriraj Singh on the Rohingyas and illegally staying Bangladeshi nationals in the country.

"The services sector, whether it is Zomato, Swiggy or Flipkart, the delivery boys are Bangladeshis and Rohingya. Efforts should be made to identify them and hand them over to police," he told PTI Videos on the sidelines of the event.

The Union minister also threw his weight behind Yogi Adityanath over his comments drawing a parallel between Sambhal and Bangladesh, saying the Uttar Pradesh chief minister did not say anything wrong.

Adityanath had on Thursday said the actions of Mughal emperor Babur's commander in Ayodhya and Sambhal 500 years ago and the events happening in Bangladesh at present shared the same nature and intent.

"Look at the kind of acts our enemies in neighbouring countries are committing. Remember this, if anyone is under any illusion. Five hundred years ago, a general of Babur committed certain deeds in Ayodhya, similar acts in Sambhal, and what is happening today in Bangladesh -- the nature and DNA of all three are the same," he had said.

Responding to a question on Adityanath's remarks, Singh also took a swipe at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi .