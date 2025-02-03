Girl Claims Unidentified Man Administered Her Injection On School Campus

Mumbai: Police launched an investigation after an unidentified man allegedly administered an injection to a nine-year-old girl by luring her to a secluded place on the premises of her school in Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

The girl was medically examined at a hospital, he said without elaborating.

The incident occurred on January 31 when the girl was playing on the school playground, a police official said quoting the FIR lodged by her parents.

She is a student of a reputed school in Bhandup area, the police official said.

The complaint stated that the girl was approached by an unidentified man who took her to a secluded place on the school premises and gave her an injection.

When asked whether the girl fell sick after the purported incident, the police official said circumstances are being investigated to establish the chain of events.

The girl's parents got her medically examined at a hospital and contacted Bhandup police station, he said.

Police registered a case against an unidentified man and set up four teams to investigate the case.