Girl Student Bitten by Snake in Classroom; Kerala Govt Orders Probe
The Class 7 student was reportedly bitten by a venomous snake, during Christmas celebrations at the upper primary school on Friday.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the incident of a girl student being bitten by a snake inside a classroom of an aided school in nearby Neyyattinkara.
Neha, a class seven student, was reportedly bitten by a venomous snake, during Christmas celebrations at the upper primary school on Friday.
She was soon rushed to the nearby Government Hospital and her condition is stable now, sources said.
In a statement issued on Saturday, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said instructions have been given to the Director of General Education to carry out a probe into the incident and submit a report at the earliest.
