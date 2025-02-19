Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Epicentre of Terrorism': India’s No-Holds-Barred Reply to Pakistan at UNSC

Updated 13:55 IST, February 19th 2025

'Epicentre of Terrorism': India’s No-Holds-Barred Reply to Pakistan at UNSC

New Delhi lashed out at Pak’s claims, branding it the 'epicentre of terrorism' and exposing its continued support for groups like JeM and Harkat Ul Mujahidin.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Aditi Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
'Epicentre of Terrorism': India’s No-Holds-Barred Reply to Pakistan at UNSC | Image: X

New Delhi: As India took a firm stand at the United Nations against terrorism, its envoy delivered a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan ’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, calling out the neighboring country for its deep-rooted ties to terrorism. At a UN Security Council debate chaired by China, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, lashed out at Pakistan’s claims, branding it the “global epicentre of terrorism” and exposing its continued support for groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Harkat Ul Mujahidin.  

Pakistan Shelters More Than 20-UN Designated Terrorist Groups: India at UNSC 

In a direct response to Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Ishaq Dar, who raised the Kashmir issue during the discussion on multilateralism and global governance, Harish accused Pakistan of sheltering more than 20 UN-designated terrorist organisations. He called it a ‘supreme irony’ that a country with such a track record of fostering terror was attempting to portray itself as a leader in counterterrorism efforts.  

"Pakistan is a global epicentre of terrorism harbouring more than 20 UN-listed terrorist entities and providing state support to cross-border terrorism," Harish said.

‘’It is a supreme irony when Pakistan pats itself on the back as being at the forefront of the fight against terrorism,'' he added. 

Harish firmly stated that terrorism has no justification, irrespective of its form or motive, and urged the UN Security Council to make no distinction between ‘good and bad terrorists.’ He also reminded Dar that Pakistan’s repeated propaganda and falsehoods do not change the reality that Jammu and Kashmir "has been, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India."  

He further highlighted the successful elections held in Jammu and Kashmir last year, emphasizing that the people voted in large numbers to elect their government, a contrast to Pakistan’s struggling democratic framework. Harish also pointed to Pakistan’s continued illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir and dismissed its disinformation campaigns.  

"The choice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was loud and clear. Democracy in Jammu and Kashmir is vibrant and strong, unlike in Pakistan," he further said. 

The sharp exchange at the UN comes at a time when India has repeatedly called out China for blocking its efforts to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists at the UN. With Pakistan’s track record of harboring extremists under global scrutiny, India has once again made its stance clear on the world stage.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 13:15 IST, February 19th 2025

Pakistan

Recommended

Zelenskyy Accuses Trump of Living In Russian Disinformation Space
World News
Manchu Manoj Reveals 32 Cases Have Been Filed Against His Family
Entertainment News
Indian Cricket Fans Remind PAK Of IND's Dominance In ICC Events
SportFit
BJP Protests Against Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark | LIVE
India News
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman Comes Out Of Play During Champions Trophy Clash
SportFit
Massive Protest in Bengal Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark
India News
Manjrekar Pinpoints Why Winning Champions Trophy Will Be Key For India
SportFit
Delhi to Get New CM Today: BJP to Make Big Announcement Shortly | LIVE
India News
Netizens Troll Kundali Bhagya Star For Naming Her Daughter Dua
Entertainment News
Tesla Locks Delhi & Mumbai for Showrooms, Eyes Massive Investment
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: