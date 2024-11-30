Goa CM Pramod Sawant's Personal Email Hacked, Restored After Hours of Effort

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's personal email was briefly hacked, a senior official confirmed on Saturday. The hacking incident occurred on the night of November 19 and started action from the Cyber Crime Cell of Goa Police.

The official stated that the investigation revealed no "visible damage" to the Gmail account of CM's.

"The Cyber Crime Cell immediately swung into action and restored the CM's personal Gmail ID within four to five hours," the official explained.

An inquiry was launched to identify the hacker responsible for the breach.