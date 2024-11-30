Search icon
  • Goa CM Pramod Sawant's Personal Email Hacked, Restored After Hours of Effort

Published 16:47 IST, November 30th 2024

Goa CM Pramod Sawant's Personal Email Hacked, Restored After Hours of Effort

A senior official said on Saturday that the personal email of Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant was briefly hacked.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's personal email hacked | Image: ANI

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's personal email was briefly hacked, a senior official confirmed on Saturday. The hacking incident occurred on the night of November 19 and started action from the Cyber Crime Cell of Goa Police.

The official stated that the investigation revealed no "visible damage" to the Gmail account of CM's. 

"The Cyber Crime Cell immediately swung into action and restored the CM's personal Gmail ID within four to five hours," the official explained.

An inquiry was launched to identify the hacker responsible for the breach. 

Officials confirmed that the email account of Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant was linked to YouTube and other social media platforms, raising initial concerns about potential misuse.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:47 IST, November 30th 2024

Goa

