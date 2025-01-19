Search icon
  • Goa Congress Leader Olencio Simoes Booked for 'Stalking' and Threatening Woman

Published 21:26 IST, January 19th 2025

Goa Congress Leader Olencio Simoes Booked for 'Stalking' and Threatening Woman

Goa Congress leader Olencio Simoes has been booked for allegedly stalking and threatening a woman, who claims he blocked her car in Margao city, says police.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Goa Congress leader Olencio Simoes booked for ‘stalking’, 'threatening' woman | Image: X

Panaji: Goa Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Olencio Simoes has been booked for allegedly stalking and threatening a woman, a police official said on Sunday.

The woman has accused Simoes of trying to befriend her despite her clear indications of disinterest, the official said.

The complainant has alleged that the Congress leader blocked her way with his vehicle while she was driving her car in Margao city on January 7 and threatened her with dire consequences.

Simoes is also the general secretary of the National Fishworkers Forum, a body dealing with the rights of the traditional fishermen in the country.

Police have registered an FIR against the Congress leader under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 126 (wrongful restrain), 78 (stalking) and 351 (criminal intimidation).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:26 IST, January 19th 2025

