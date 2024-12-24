Goa Faces Beef Shortage This Christmas Amid Quraishi Traders' Strike

Panaji: Goa is likely to witness a beef shortage after traders on Monday went on protest following a recent incident in which members linked to a cow protection group clashed with meat vendors, resulting in three vendors being injured.

Vendors at the South Goa Planning and Development Authority (SGPDA) market complex in Margao shut their stalls on Monday, calling on the government to "control vigilante groups" and ensure police protection for vehicles transporting beef from the Goa Meat Complex to other areas of the state.

Vendors Raise Safety Concerns

“It is unfortunate that these vigilantes are harassing vendors while animals are transported for slaughter at the abattoir. Some vehicle drivers from Belagavi are now reluctant to bring beef here due to the recent incident,” said Manna Bepari, president of the All Goa Beef Vendors Association.

Goa CM Sawant Warns of Action

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that those who “take law into their own hands” will not be spared.

“The government believes that Goans should get good and hygienic beef. This is the reason why we have insisted that meat traders procure their beef requirements from the Goa Meat Complex. This is being done so consumers get hygienic meat. But, if there is any interference from anyone, the government will take strict action. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. Our priority remains the provision of hygienic beef to Goans,” CM Sawant told reporters.