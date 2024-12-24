Search icon
  • Goa May Face Beef Shortage as Traders on Strike Against Cow Vigilantism

Published 12:55 IST, December 24th 2024

Goa May Face Beef Shortage as Traders on Strike Against Cow Vigilantism

Goa could face beef shortage ahead of Christmas and New Year with meat traders in the state going on a strike.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Goa | Image: Freepik

Panaji: Goa could face beef shortage ahead of Christmas and New Year with meat traders in the state going on a strike to protest against `increased harassment' by cow vigilante groups.

The shut-down started on Monday under the banner of Quraishi Meat Traders Association (QMTA).  

In a letter to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the association claimed there was an increase in attacks from right-wing Hindu organisations on shops which sell beef legally.

"The recent attack happened in Margao. We want action against these groups. We need protection from the government," said Abdul Bepari, a QMTA member.

Police have failed to take action despite receiving complaints, he said, adding that meat traders would continue the strike till they get an assurance from the government about their security.

As per government statistics, 20-25 tonnes of beef is sold in the coastal state daily, and the sale increases during tourist and festive seasons.

Congress MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira told reporters on Monday that incidents of vigilantism were occurring across the state. "Whether it is meat traders or any organisation, one must abide by the law," he said.

There have been instances where mobs suddenly entered houses to check the fridge or cupboard for beef, he said. "This is absolutely trespassing and they have no authority to go there," the MLA added.

Cow vigilante groups also demand that they be allowed to inspect meat at shops though they do not have any authority, said Ferreira.

"These people do not belong to any recognised bodies, and even if they are recognised (organisations), they have no right to enter shops and do such activities," he said.

Chief minister Sawant on Monday had said the state-run Goa Meat Complex Limited will cater to the beef requirement. "The meat complex provides hygienic beef," he had said. 

With PTI Inputs

Updated 12:56 IST, December 24th 2024

Christmas New Year

