Goa Tourism Department Orders Demolition of Beach Shack After Employees Arrested for Murder

Panaji: The Goa Tourism Department has ordered the demolition of a shack or eatery at Arambol beach and cancelled its license after three of its employees were arrested for an alleged murder.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on the owner.

Amar Bandekar (37) was fatally stabbed on Sunday, allegedly by some employees of the shack owned by Manuel Espritaosanto Fernandes.

Bandekar had taken objection to illegal placement of tables on the beach after which he was attacked, said an official of Mandrem Police.

Three employees were arrested in the case.

The tourism department spokesperson told PTI on Wednesday that the shack's license was cancelled as it was found that the owner had sublet it to another person in violation of rules.

"The department has taken stringent action against violation of the Goa State Shack Policy," the official said.

It also imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on Fernandes and forfeited the security deposit paid by him.

If he fails to demolish the structure within seven days, the department will remove it and recover expenses from him, the official said.

Fernandes has also been permanently blacklisted for any future shack allotment under the Tourism Shack Policy.

"The department remains committed to upholding transparency and strict enforcement of regulations to maintain the integrity of Goa's tourism sector," the spokesperson said.