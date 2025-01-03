Search icon
Published 17:02 IST, January 3rd 2025

Good News: Assam Gets 3 New Vande Bharat Trains | Check Route, Fare And Other Details Here

The state of Assam has welcomed the launch of three new Vande Bharat Express trains, promising faster and more comfortable travel.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Good News: Assam Gets 3 New Vande Bharat Trains | Check Route, Fare And Other Details Here | Image: X

New Delhi: In a major boost to Assam’s rail network, the state has welcomed the launch of three new Vande Bharat Express trains, promising faster and more comfortable travel. 

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present at a special ceremony held in Guwahati to flag off the new trains.

The three trains launched are:

1. Guwahati-New Lakhimpur Janshatabdi Express

2. New Bongaigaon–Guwahati Passenger Train

3. Tinsukia–Naharlagun Express

Updated 17:02 IST, January 3rd 2025

