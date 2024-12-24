Published 14:08 IST, December 24th 2024
Good News Delhi! Kejriwal Launches 24-Hour Water Supply in Rajinder Nagar
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections next year, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal has launched a 24-hour water supply in Rajinder Nagar.
New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched round-the-clock water supply in Pandav Nagar DDA flats in the Rajinder Nagar area here.
"When we came to power 10 years ago in Delhi, around 50-60 per cent of water was supplied by tankers. There used to be tanker mafia. I am happy to say that today, after 10 years, 97 per cent of Delhi gets water by pipeline," the former chief minister said.
"Today, round-the-clock clean water supply has started in Rajinder Nagar and we will extend it to the entire Delhi in the coming times," he said.
To show that the water was clean, Kejriwal drank water directly from the tap.
The AAP chief was accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and local MLA Durgesh Pathak.
The AAP has fielded Pathak from Rajinder Nagar constituency for the Delhi assembly elections slated for February next year.
