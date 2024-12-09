Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Good News For Job Aspirants As Maharashtra Govt Starts Process to Fill 1.53 Lakh Vacant Posts

Published 19:31 IST, December 9th 2024

Good News For Job Aspirants As Maharashtra Govt Starts Process to Fill 1.53 Lakh Vacant Posts

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan said the state government has started recruitment process to fill 1.53 lakh vacant posts to enhance employment opportunity

Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra Govt begins filling up 1.53 lakh posts lying vacant | Image: PTI

Mumbai: In a good news for government job aspirants, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday said the state government has started the recruitment process to fill 1.53 lakh vacant posts to enhance employment opportunities. 

Addressing a joint session of the state legislature in Mumbai, the Governor Radhakrishnan said that 78,309 posts have been filled as of now. 

Governor further said that state government has initiated the process to fill 6,931 vacant positions across 17 cadres under the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) on an honorarium basis, pending the Supreme Court's decision. 

Process To Fill 1.53 Lakh Vacant Posts Begins In Maharashtra

Additionally, the state government has partnered with the state of Baden-Wurttemberg in Germany as of February 2024 to supply 10,000 skilled workers.

The Governor also mentioned the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme, aimed at empowering women aged 21 to 65 years in the state. 

Under this scheme, more than 2.34 crore women beneficiaries are receiving Rs 1,500 per month, with five installments paid from July to November 2024. 

“This scheme will continue”, the Governor affirmed.

Furthermore, the recognition of Marathi as a classical language by the Central Government will facilitate the establishment of special centers for the study of Marathi at 450 universities, the Governor added.  

He also noted that additional funds from the Central Government would be allocated for the preservation and conservation of the Marathi language.

 

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:31 IST, December 9th 2024

Maharashtra

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.