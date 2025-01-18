Search icon
  • Good News For Kashmir: AIIMS Awantipora To Be Operational By November

Published 03:24 IST, January 18th 2025

Good News For Kashmir: AIIMS Awantipora To Be Operational By November

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kashmir's Awantipora, is expected to become operational by the end of November this year.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Good News For Kashmir: AIIMS Awantipora To Be Operational By November | Image: X

Awantipora: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kashmir's Awantipora, is expected to become operational by the end of November this year. The officials confirmed the reports on Friday, saying that the AIIMS Awantipora will be a major addition to the healthcare infrastructure in Kashmir. It will be providing state-of-the-art medical facilities to the region. 

The latest development came during a joint review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, which was attended by AIIMS Awantipora authorities, along with representatives from various government departments. According to officials, the project has reached an overall physical progress of approximately 61 percent.

Dr Sachidananda Mohanty, the Executive Director (ED) of AIIMS Awantipora, provided a detailed overview of the project’s current status and outlined the expected timeline for the completion of individual blocks. He stated that the facility is expected to be fully functional by November 2025.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo reviewed the progress of the infrastructure development so far and discussed the proposed timelines for completing the remaining work. He asserted the importance of scaling up the workforce after the winter season to ensure the timely completion of the project.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 03:24 IST, January 18th 2025

