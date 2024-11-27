Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Good News! Infosys Announces 90% Bonus For Eligible Employees After Strong Performance in Q2

Published 17:42 IST, November 27th 2024

Good News! Infosys Announces 90% Bonus For Eligible Employees After Strong Performance in Q2

Infosys announces 90% bonus. Reports claimed that the performance-linked bonus was distributed on November 26 to junior and mid-level employees.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Infosys announces 90% bonus. Reports claimed that the performance-linked bonus was distributed on November 26 to junior and mid-level employees. (Representational Image) | Image: Infosys

New Delhi: Infosys has reportedly announced a 90% variable pay for eligible employees in the second quarter (Q2) of the fiscal year, following better-than-expected financial results. The announcement was communicated via email to eligible employees of the company, with individual payout percentages varying based on each employee's performance and contributions during the quarter.  

“In Q2, we delivered a strong performance with broad growth, reinforcing our market leadership. This success is a testament to your unwavering dedication, our strategic focus on margin performance and our industry-leading expertise in Cloud and Generative AI. Your commitment has been instrumental in building our capabilities and delivering exceptional value to our clients. Thank you for your invaluable contributions, we look forward to a future with endless possibilities with you,” the email read.  

Infosys Bonus: When Will The Amount be Credited?

Infosys has confirmed that the performance bonuses for the second quarter will be credited alongside the November salary.

Eligibility for Infosys Performance Bonus

The performance bonuses at Infosys are distributed to employees in the E6 band and below, which includes those in mid-level and junior positions.

At Infosys, employees are classified into different bands: E0 to E2, which includes freshers and technical leaders, while the E3 to E6 band encompasses employees in mid-level roles. Those in the E7 band and above are considered senior-level staff.

In line with its new approach, Infosys has once again refrained from disclosing unit-specific average performance payouts in individual emails to employees. This is likely aimed at minimizing any potential dissatisfaction or comparisons among staff members.    

Building on its strong Q2 performance, Infosys also raised its revenue growth forecast for FY 2024-25 to 3.75-4.5% in constant currency terms, up from the previous 3-4% projection. The company reported a 4.3% sequential revenue growth, reaching ₹40,986 crore for the quarter ending September 2024.

Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) reduced its variable pay for employees in the same quarter.
 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:12 IST, November 27th 2024

TCS

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.