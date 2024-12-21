Published 15:52 IST, December 21st 2024
Good News: Maharashtra's NH-44 Gets India's First Bio-Bitumen-Based Road Stretch
Nitin Gadkari inaugurated India’s first bio-bitumen-based National Highway stretch on NH-44 in Maharashtra's Nagpur in the presence of Praj Industries President
New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated India’s first bio-bitumen-based National Highway stretch on NH-44 in Mansar, Maharashtra 's Nagpur in the presence of Praj Industries President Shri Atul Mulay and NHAI officials.
The stretch was developed using lignin-based bio-bitumen technology by Praj Industries in collaboration with CSIR-CRRI, NHAI, and Oriental.
The use of lignin as a sustainable binder marks a breakthrough in flexible pavement technology, addressing bitumen scarcity and reducing India’s reliance on imports, which currently account for 50% of supply.
This innovation will support global sustainability goals by generating revenue for bio-refineries, mitigating stubble burning, and cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 70% compared to fossil-based bitumen.
Leveraging abundant lignocellulosic biomass, it aligned with India’s vision for sustainable industrial growth.
By fostering advancements in green technologies and promoting industrial sustainability, this initiative aligns with Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, paving the way for large-scale domestic production and a self-reliant, sustainable future.
