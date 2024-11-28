Search icon
  • Good News Odisha! Biju Patnaik International Airport Announces 5 New Flight Routes from 2025

Published 12:19 IST, November 28th 2024

Good News Odisha! Biju Patnaik International Airport Announces 5 New Flight Routes from 2025

Five new flight routes have been announced by different airlines, from the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Odisha. Here's all you need to know...

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar | Image: ANI

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Thursday announced introduction of flight services to at least five new destinations from 2025.

An airport official said IndiGo will introduce flights to Indore four days a week and to Dehradun three days a week from January 1, 2025.

The scheduled departure time for these flights from Bhubaneswar will be 3 PM.

Air India Express will commence flights from Bhubaneswar to Lucknow and Jaipur three days a week along with daily flights to Cochin from January 3 next year, he said.

The airport authorities also planned to commence new flights to Bengaluru from January 4, the official added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:19 IST, November 28th 2024

