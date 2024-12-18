Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Good News! UP Poised to Surpass 1 Billion Tourist Visits, Generate Rs 3 Lakh Crore in Revenue

Published 23:29 IST, December 18th 2024

Good News! UP Poised to Surpass 1 Billion Tourist Visits, Generate Rs 3 Lakh Crore in Revenue

UP Minister Swatantra Dev Singh announced the state will surpass 1 billion tourist visits, generating Rs 3 lakh crore.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti and Namami Gange Minister Swatantra Dev Singh announced on Wednesday that the state is set to exceed one billion tourist visits, boosting economic activity by Rs 3 lakh crore | Image: X

Bhadohi: Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti and Namami Gange Minister Swatantra Dev Singh announced on Wednesday that the state is set to exceed one billion tourist visits, boosting economic activity by Rs 3 lakh crore.

During the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a 180-foot-tall Shiva temple by the Ram Janki Temple Trust, Singh attributed the rise in tourism to the development of religious corridors and the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"So far, 60 crore tourists have visited the state due to corridor development. Additionally, we estimate around 45 crore visitors for Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh. With these numbers, Uttar Pradesh will surpass one billion tourists," Singh said.

The minister highlighted the shift in public sentiment towards religion and safety in the state.

"After Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi took charge, people's faith in the Sanatan Dharma has grown immensely. There is also a significant social change. Today, daughters can return home with their mothers from weddings at midnight without any fear of harassment. Earlier, people avoided travelling in Haridwar at night, but now they can comfortably visit Kashi, Ayodhya, and Vrindavan at any time," he said.

(with agency inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:29 IST, December 18th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.