  News /
  India News /
  • Google Joins Maha Kumbh Celebration With Petal Shower on Search Screen

Published 11:44 IST, January 16th 2025

Google Joins Maha Kumbh Celebration With Petal Shower on Search Screen

Google is celebrating the ongoing Maha Kumbh with a rose petal animation on its search screen.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Google Joins Maha Kumbh Celebration With Petal Shower on Search Screen | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Google is celebrating the ongoing Maha Kumbh with a rose petal animation on its search screen.

If one looks up 'Kumbh', 'Maha Kumbh', 'Kumbh Mela', 'Mahakumbh' or any similar iterations on Google, the screen plays an animation in the background showing a virtual shower of rose petals.

Google also allows for the animation to be replayed or shared with others via email, Facebook, X, and WhatsApp. A third option allows one to dismiss the animation.

"Google search engine uniquely celebrates the commencement of Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj. When you search Maha Kumbh it will shower petals on the screen in honour of Maha Kumbh," stated a message posted on the official X handle of the Maha Kumbh.

The Maha Kumbh -- one of the largest spiritual gatherings on the planet -- is being held on the banks of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, in Prayagraj.

The mega fair, where millions of pilgrims turn up for a holy dip in the Sangam in their quest for 'Moksha' and to cleanse their sins in the sacred waters, kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

While nearly 5 crore people descended for the Maha Kumbh on the first two days itself, the Uttar Pradesh government, which is hosting the event, expects a footfall of 40 crore to 45 crore during the entire Mela period. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:44 IST, January 16th 2025

