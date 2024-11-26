Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  Google Maps Officials Booked After 3 Die as GPS Misleads Car to Unfinished Bridge, Google Responds

Published 09:21 IST, November 26th 2024

Google Maps Officials Booked After 3 Die as GPS Misleads Car to Unfinished Bridge, Google Responds

The accident took place as the driver followed directions provided by the navigation app, according to officials.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Google Maps Officials Booked After 3 Die as GPS Misleads Car to Unfinished Bridge, Google Responds | Image: X

Badaun: Uttar Pradesh Police have registered cases against officials of Google Maps and the Public Works Department (PWD) after three men lost their lives when their car plunged off an under-construction bridge in Badaun district on Sunday. The accident took place as the driver followed directions provided by the navigation app, according to officials.  

Three Die Following Google Maps Directions

The tragic incident took place in the Dataganj police station area when the car, carrying Nitin and Ajit (both 30-year-old brothers from Farrukhabad) and Amit (40, from Mainpuri), fell into the Ramganga River from an under-construction bridge. The trio was en route to attend a wedding in Faridpur, Bareilly, when the google navigation led them to an unsafe route.  

Google Responds to the Tragedy

A Google spokesperson extended condolences in a statement, saying, “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families. We’re working closely with the authorities and providing our support to investigate the issue.”  

Authorities have informed that the front portion of the bridge had collapsed earlier this year due to floods, but the update was not reflected on the navigation system. “The bridge had no safety barriers or warning signs on the approach,” said Faridpur Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam.  

Police Investigations Underway  

Dataganj SHO Gaurav Bishnoi said an FIR has been lodged against four PWD engineers and some unidentified individuals for negligence. The regional officer of Google Maps is also under investigation, though their name has not yet been included in the FIR.  

(Inputs from PTI) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:21 IST, November 26th 2024

