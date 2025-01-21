Govt Awards UPCL For Its Performance in PM Surya Ghar Yojana

Dehradun: The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy awarded the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) for its effective implementation of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, a domestic rooftop solar initiative.

Union minister Prahlad Joshi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma presented the award to UPCL Managing Director Anil Kumar Yadav at a programme organised in Jaipur, according to a statement issued here.

UPCL has also been given an incentive amount of Rs 9.5 crore for its performance.

Yadav said solar plants have been installed on the roofs of more than 14,000 houses in Uttarakhand so far under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, which is producing about 50 MW of electricity.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has congratulated the UPCL for the award.