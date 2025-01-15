Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • Govt To Bring Monthly, Yearly Toll Passes For Passenger Vehicles? Here's What Nitin Gadkari Said

Published 23:28 IST, January 15th 2025

Govt To Bring Monthly, Yearly Toll Passes For Passenger Vehicles? Here's What Nitin Gadkari Said

Union Minister Gadkari said that government is contemplating introducing monthly and yearly passes in lieu of toll collection for private vehicles on NHs.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the government is contemplating introducing monthly and yearly passes in lieu of toll collection for private vehicles on National Highways as they account for only 26 per cent of total realisation. 

Addressing an event in the national capital, Gadkari also said the toll collection booth will be set up outside villages so that it may not disturb the movement of villagers.

“74 per cent of toll revenue comes from commercial vehicles. We are considering introducing monthly or annual passes for private vehicles. Private vehicles account for only 26 per cent of total toll collection, so the government would not suffer any losses," he added.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has decided to initially implement a barrier-less global navigation satellite system (GNSS)-based toll collection system on national highways as an added facility along with FASTag, Gadkari said.

Union Minister said that the Global navigation satellite system (GNSS)-based toll collection system will be better than current toll collection system. 

Last year in July, Gadkari said a pilot study with regard to the GNSS-based user fee collection system has been done on Bengaluru-Mysore section of NH-275 in Karnataka and Panipat-Hisar section of NH-709 in Haryana .

The move is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and charging motorists for the exact distance travelled on the highways.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated 23:28 IST, January 15th 2025

Haryana Nitin Gadkari

