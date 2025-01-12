Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • GRAP Stage 3 Curbs Revoked In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Improves Amid Rainfall

Published 19:09 IST, January 12th 2025

GRAP Stage 3 Curbs Revoked In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Improves Amid Rainfall

The GRAP 3 was revoked in Delhi-NCR by the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday as air quality improved amidst rainfall.

Reported by: Digital Desk
GRAP Stage 3 Curbs Revoked In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Improves Amid Rainfall | Image: ANI

Delhi: The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 3 was revoked in Delhi-NCR by the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday as air quality improved amidst rainfall. The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality has revoked stage 3 curbs under the GRAP, effective immediately. According to the officials, the decision to revoke the GRAP 3 from Delhi-NCR comes after an improvement in the air quality was recorded amidst continuous rainfall in the last two days.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi has been recorded at 278, which is 72 points below the 350 mark required to implement stage 3 curbs. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change attributed this improvement to favourable meteorological conditions.

Although stage 3 curbs have been revoked, restrictions under stages 1 and 2 of the GRAP will remain in place. These restrictions include a ban on the use of coal and firewood, including tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open eateries.

Agencies will continue to monitor the air quality and implement measures to prevent a decline. Construction and demolition project sites and industrial units that were closed due to non-compliance will not be allowed to resume operations without permission from the Commission.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted another western disturbance in the region around January 14-15, which is expected to keep the air quality in check.

Citizens are advised to continue following the guidelines under stages 1 and 2 of the GRAP to ensure that the air quality does not deteriorate.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:09 IST, January 12th 2025

Recommended

'Yuva Shakti Will Soon Make India Viksit Rashtra': PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Karun Slams Fifth Ton as Vidarbha Enter Semifinals; Haryana in Last Four
SportFit
Jaishankar to Visit Spain on Jan 13 for Talks with Spanish Counterpart
India News
Gavaskar Felicitated As Wankhede’s 50th Anniversary Celebrations Starts
SportFit
Jemimah Rodrigues' Maiden International Ton Helps IND-W Script History
SportFit
'Emotional Time For...': Daughter Shares Tiku Talsania's Health Update
Entertainment News
Big Update On IPL 2025, Start And End Date For 18th Season Announced
SportFit
Devajit Saikia Replaces Jay Shah As The New BCCI Secretary
SportFit
Stoinis Gets Caught in Most Astonishing Way, Leaves Djokovic in Shock
SportFit
Did Mark Zuckerberg Approve Meta To Use Pirated Content for AI Training?
Tech
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: