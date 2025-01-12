GRAP Stage 3 Curbs Revoked In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Improves Amid Rainfall

Delhi: The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 3 was revoked in Delhi-NCR by the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday as air quality improved amidst rainfall. The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality has revoked stage 3 curbs under the GRAP, effective immediately. According to the officials, the decision to revoke the GRAP 3 from Delhi-NCR comes after an improvement in the air quality was recorded amidst continuous rainfall in the last two days.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi has been recorded at 278, which is 72 points below the 350 mark required to implement stage 3 curbs. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change attributed this improvement to favourable meteorological conditions.

Although stage 3 curbs have been revoked, restrictions under stages 1 and 2 of the GRAP will remain in place. These restrictions include a ban on the use of coal and firewood, including tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open eateries.

Agencies will continue to monitor the air quality and implement measures to prevent a decline. Construction and demolition project sites and industrial units that were closed due to non-compliance will not be allowed to resume operations without permission from the Commission.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted another western disturbance in the region around January 14-15, which is expected to keep the air quality in check.