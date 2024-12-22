Greek Yogurt Brand Epigamia Co-Founder Rohan Mirchandani Dies At 42 Of Cardiac Arrest

New Delhi: Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani, on Sunday, died at the age of 42 following a cardiac arrest. Epigamia’s parent company, Drums Food International confirmed the news on Sunday. Notably, Epigamia is one of India's leading Greek yogurt brands. The company issued a statement following the demise of the Mirchandani.

In an official statement, Drums Food stated, "All of us at the Epigamia family will deeply mourn this loss. Rohan was our mentor, friend, and leader. We remain steadfast in our determination to carry forward his dream with strength and vigour. Rohan’s vision and values will continue to guide us as we work together to honour the foundation he built and ensure that his dream continues to flourish."

In the statement, it was also mentioned that Epigamia's daily operations will now be managed by senior leaders Ankur Goel (COO and Founding Member) and Uday Thakker (Co-founder and Director), with full support of the Board of Directors, which includes Rohan's family, Raj Mirchandani, and key investors, Verlinvest and DSG Consumer Partners.

Co-founder Uday Thakker, in his statement, said, "Rohan was our mentor, friend, and leader. We remain committed to carrying forward his vision."

Rohan Mirchandani, a graduate of NYU Stern and The Wharton School, co-founded Drums Food International in 2013. Under his leadership, the company transitioned from its initial Hoki Poki ice cream line to Epigamia, a brand now available at over 20,000 retail outlets across 30 cities.

The company had also been planning an expansion into the Middle East by 2025-26.

Mirchandani had often spoken about his motivation to innovate in India’s FMCG sector, inspired by a lecture during business school. His plans included scaling Epigamia's revenue to Rs 250 crore by FY25 and increasing the brand’s presence in quick commerce channels.