Guillain-Barre Syndrome Outbreak: Telangana Reports First Case, Woman's Condition Critical

Hyderabad: A woman from Siddipet district in Telangana has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, that is currently prevalent in some parts of Pune and surrounding areas.

This is the first known case in the state.

According to a statement issued by KIMS Hospital, the patient has no travel history to Pune.

No Travel History To Pune

"A 25-year-old woman from Siddipet, Telangana, is currently admitted and is put on a ventilator support treatment at KIMS Hospital after being diagnosed with GBS," it said.

The woman initially received treatment at another hospital for a week, but as her condition worsened, she was shifted to KIMS Hospital for advanced medical care.

Due to the severity of her condition, she is currently being treated entirely on ventilator support.

The case has not come to the notice of the administration, news agency PTI quoted the District Medical and Health Officer of Siddipet.

The GBS outbreak in Pune is likely linked to contaminated water sources.