  • Gujarat: Bullet Train Station Construction in Full Swing, Ministry of Railways Shared video

Published 16:06 IST, January 6th 2025

Gujarat: Bullet Train Station Construction in Full Swing, Ministry of Railways Shared video

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route, which has been under construction since 2021, would cover 508 km at a maximum speed of 320 km per hour.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bullet Train Station Anand | Image: X

Anand (Gujarat): The Ministry of Railways released a video on Sunday, showing the construction progress of the Bullet Train station at Anand, Gujarat, including both the inside and exterior.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route, which has been under construction since 2021, would traverse 508 km at a maximum speed of 320 kilometres per hour, cutting travel time to two hours.

The Ministry of Railways posted a video on social media X along with a caption that says, “Marching ahead with unwavering progress, the modern symphony of speed and advanced rail infrastructure takes shape at Anand #BulletTrain Station, Gujarat.” 

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor has made significant progress since construction began in November 2021. In 2023, the railway minister said that the first bullet train segment in India, a 50-kilometre line connecting Bilimora and Surat in Gujarat, would be finished in August 2026.

The bullet train is intended to traverse 508 kilometres between Mumbai and Ahmedabad at a maximum speed of 320 kilometres per hour, decreasing travel time to only two hours.

Timing and Connectivity

It would start in Mumbai and end in Sabarmati after visiting 10 stations: Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, and Ahmedabad. 

Updated 16:06 IST, January 6th 2025

