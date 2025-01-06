Gujarat: Bullet Train Station Construction in Full Swing, Ministry of Railways Shared video

Anand (Gujarat): The Ministry of Railways released a video on Sunday, showing the construction progress of the Bullet Train station at Anand, Gujarat, including both the inside and exterior.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route, which has been under construction since 2021, would traverse 508 km at a maximum speed of 320 kilometres per hour, cutting travel time to two hours.

The Ministry of Railways posted a video on social media X along with a caption that says, “Marching ahead with unwavering progress, the modern symphony of speed and advanced rail infrastructure takes shape at Anand #BulletTrain Station, Gujarat.”

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor has made significant progress since construction began in November 2021. In 2023, the railway minister said that the first bullet train segment in India, a 50-kilometre line connecting Bilimora and Surat in Gujarat, would be finished in August 2026.

