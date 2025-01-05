Search icon
Published 14:13 IST, January 5th 2025

Gujarat Chopper Crash: 3 Dead, Rescue Operations Underway| VIDEO

Visuals from the scene captured the helicopter engulfed in flames after it crashed in an open field.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gujarat Chopper Crash: 3 Dead, Rescue Operations Underway| VIDEO | Image: Republic

Porbandar: An Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv crashed in Gujarat ’s Porbandar today, Sunday. The incident has claimed the lives of three crew members.

Visuals from the scene captured the helicopter engulfed in flames after it crashed in an open field. The cause of the crash remains uncertain, but an investigation has been launched.

Footage of the incident shows the helicopter completely ablaze as emergency services, including fire brigades and medical teams, rushed to the site for assistance. In the video, the fire brigade is seen attempting to douse the fire.

VIDEO: 

“An Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv crashed today in Porbandar, Gujarat, during a routine training sortie,” Indian Coast Guard officials confirmed.

According to reports, the chopper had three personnel onboard, including two pilots. Two of the crew members, who were critically injured in the crash, succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital. The third victim, who had jumped from the helicopter during the incident, also passed away.

The Airport Authority has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

This crash follows another Coast Guard helicopter accident, which went down in the sea just two months ago.

Updated 14:25 IST, January 5th 2025

