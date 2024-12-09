Search icon
Published 23:18 IST, December 9th 2024

Gujarat Govt Transfers 19 IPS Officers, Including Two ADGPS

The Gujarat government on Monday transferred 19 Indian Police Service officers.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Gujarat Govt Transfers 19 IPS Officers, Including Two ADGPS | Image: X

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Monday transferred 19 Indian Police Service officers, including Additional Director General of Police (CID-Crime and Railways) Rajkumar Pandian and ADGP (Law and Order) Shamsher Singh.

Singh, a 1991 batch officer who was ADGP (Law and Order) and Director of Anti-Corruption Bureau, has been relieved of the first post but he will continue to head the ACB "until further orders", the notification issued by the state Home Department said.

Pandian, a 1996-batch IPS officer, has been posted as ADGP (Law and Order) in place of Singh.

Ajay Choudhary, serving as Special Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, Ahmedabad city, has been transferred to Gandhinagar as ADGP, Women Cell, while Vadodara Joint Commissioner of Police for Crime and Traffic ML Ninama has been appointed as Inspector General of Police (IG) in State Traffic Branch, Gandhinagar.

Vidhi Choudhary, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as Additional CP, Special Branch, Ahmedabad.

Jaipalsingh Rathore, Deputy IG of Rajkot Rural range has been transferred and appointed as the Special Commissioner of Police, Sector 2, Ahmedabad, while Leena Patil, serving as Additional CP of Zone-3 in Vadodara city, has been appointed as the new Additional CP, Crime and Law and Order there.

Balram Meena, posted as Superintendent of Police, Western Railway in Ahmedabad has been appointed as the Zone I DCP in Ahmedabad. He replaced Himanshu Kumar Verma, who has been appointed as SP, Anti-Economic Offences Wing of CID-Crime in Gandhinagar. 

