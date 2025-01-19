Gujarat Horror: 16-Year-Old Girl Gets Pregnant With Minor Boy She Met on Instagram, Throws Foetus Near Drain in Surat

Surat: In a horrific and heartbreaking incident, a four-month old foetus was found dumped near a drain in Gujarat's Surat; the locals informed the police who took the foetus to a nearby hospital where it was declared dead. As per initial investigation, a 16-year-old girl who was impregnated by another minor boy, had aborted her pregnancy and had thrown the foetus near a drain.

Surat Teen Impregnated by Minor Boyfriend, Undergoes Abortion

A minor boy befriended a 16-year-old girl on Instagram and soon the two got into a relationship; the girl was impregnated by her minor boyfriend. She later terminated her pregnancy and dumped her foetus near a drain in Surat. According to Vijay Singh Gurjar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Surat, “The boy, who lived in a rented house in Surat's Pandesara area, had physical relations with the girl, leading to the pregnancy.”

The pregnant teen terminated her pregnancy by taking tablets and then dumped the foetus near a drain; her mother was party to this abortion. Her mother denied it but on the police's insistence, a medical examination was conducted and her pregnancy was confirmed. Quoting the 16-year-old girl, the police said, “She took two tablets and had a miscarriage at home. We disposed of the foetus near the drain.”

According to the cops, the girl changed her statements during questioning. While in the first round, she said that on knowing about her pregnancy, her minor boyfriend came to meet her and gave her five tablets to abort her baby.

When the girl was questioned for the second time, she changed her statement and said that she was given tablets to terminate her pregnancy by the minor boy's sister-in-law, who had come to meet her.