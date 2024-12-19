Gujarat Horror: Man Rapes 10-Year-Old for Second Time in a Month, Inserts Rod in Her Genitals

Bharuch: A horrific incident was reported in Gujarat's Bharuch where a 10-year-old girl was raped by her father's colleague, two times in a month. In the second incident, the man abducted her, raped her, inserted a rod in her genitals and then left her bleeding, crying for help.

Gujarat Horror: Man Rapes 10-Year-Old Girl Second Time in a Month

A 10-year-old girl, resident of Bharuch, was abducted by her father's 36-year-old colleague who worked in the same factory as her father and lived next door. After abducting the little girl from near her hut where she was playing, the accused took her into the bushes where he raped her and then fled from the spot. According to Mayur Chawda, the Superintendent of Police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, Vijay Paswan had also raped the minor last month.

Man Inserts Rod in Minor Girl's Genitals, Leaves Her Injured

The accused, Vijay Paswan not just raped the minor girl but also inserted a rod in her genitals, severely injuring her private parts. He then left her bleeding and fled the spot. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Kushal Oza, “The accused abducted the girl when she was playing near her hut and took her into the bushes. He raped her and fled the spot, leaving her bleeding. The girl's mother found her after hearing her cries for help.”

Accused Arrested, Case Registered