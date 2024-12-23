Gujarat Shocker: Man Learns to Make Bombs Online, Sends Them to In-Laws Who Caused Divorce

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad police have arrested two more individuals in connection with a parcel bomb explosion that left two people injured in the Sabarmati area. The alleged mastermind, Rupen Rao, reportedly learned bomb-making techniques online to target his estranged wife's family, whom he blamed for his divorce. The police also seized two live bombs, a country-made pistol, and various materials used to create the explosive devices at home.

The explosion occurred at around 10:45 am on Saturday at a row house in Sabarmati after a parcel delivered to Baldev Sukhadia’s residence. Two people sustained injuries in the blast. Police arrested one suspect, Gaurav Gadhavi, from the scene and, with the help of technical surveillance, apprehended Rao and his associate, Rohan Raval, 21, later that night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bharat Rathod said that Rao had been plotting the attack for months, using the internet to learn how to make bombs and country-made pistols. "Rao believed that Sukhadia, his estranged wife’s friend, along with her father and brother, had caused his separation and kept him away from his children. This was his way of seeking revenge,” Rathod said.

Bombs, Pistol, and Explosive Materials Seized

During the investigation, police recovered two live bombs, a country-made pistol, and materials used to create explosives from Rao’s possession. The bombs, made with sulphur powder, gunpowder, and electronic circuits, were designed to be detonated remotely.

A car linked to the accused contained two live bombs, which were safely defused by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). Police also seized five live cartridges, four high-voltage battery cells, three incomplete pistols, and various other materials from Rao’s residence.

"The bombs could cause fatal injuries if they impacted vital parts of the body," DCP Rathod said.

Months-Long Preparation for Revenge

According to the police, Rao began his preparations three to four months ago. He sourced materials like sulphur powder, batteries, and gunpowder from fireworks and learned weapon-making techniques online. Raval, who had been working with Rao for six months, assisted him in executing the plan.

On Friday night, Raval initially took the bomb-laden parcel to Sukhadia’s house but returned without delivering it as their target was not home. The duo then sent Gadhavi to deliver the parcel the next morning. Raval stayed behind and detonated the bomb using a remote control.

The accused have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act. Further investigations are underway to determine the exact composition of the explosives and any additional plans by the accused.