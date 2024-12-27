Search icon
  • Gujarat Shocker: Surat Man Kills Wife, Minor Son, Attacks Parents Before Bid to End His Life Over Domestic Issue

Published 14:43 IST, December 27th 2024

Gujarat Shocker: Surat Man Kills Wife, Minor Son, Attacks Parents Before Bid to End His Life Over Domestic Issue

Jivani stabbed his wife Hiral (30), son Chahat (4), mother Vilasben and father Labhubhai at their residence in Surat city on Friday morning, said Patel.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Gujarat Shocker: Surat Man Kills Wife, Minor Son, Attacks Parents Before Bid to End His Life Over Domestic Issue | Image: Shutterstock

Surat: A 34-year-old man stabbed his wife and son to death, attacked his parents and tried to end his own life using a knife over a domestic issue in Surat city of Gujarat on Friday, police said.

As per the preliminary probe, the man - Smit Jivani - was disturbed after the family of his uncle, who passed away recently, cut off ties with his family and asked him never to visit their house, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vipul Patel said.

Jivani stabbed his wife Hiral (30), son Chahat (4), mother Vilasben and father Labhubhai at their residence in Sarthana area of Surat city on Friday morning, said Patel.

"After attacking his family members with a knife, Jivani tried to end his own life by slitting his neck. While Hiral and Chahat died in the attack, Jivani and his parents were injured and the three of them are undergoing treatment at a hospital here," he said.

"We have found that Jivani was mentally disturbed after the family of his deceased uncle snapped ties and asked him and his family not to visit their house," the DySP said, adding that a thorough probe will be conducted to know the exact reason behind the incident. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:43 IST, December 27th 2024

