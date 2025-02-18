Gujarat Shocker: Videos of Women Getting Checked at Rajkot Hospital Leaked Online, Probe Ordered

Rajkot: In a shocking breach of privacy, several videos of women getting checked in a private hospital in Rajkot has been leaked in social media. The videos of the women patients being examined at a maternity hospital in Gujarat have been uploaded in YouTube and Telegram channels.

The CCTV clips which have surfaced on social media and were widely shared shows the nursing staff administering injections to women patients - from Rajkot's Payal Maternity Home.

Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police has started an investigation on the matter.

The hospital, situated in a commercial complex near Raiya Crossroads in Rajkot, has come under scrutiny for the breach in privacy.

Rajkot's deputy commissioner of crime Dr Parthrajsinh Gohil said that a team had visited the hospital for further investigation.