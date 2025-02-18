Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Gujarat Shocker: Videos of Women Getting Checked at Rajkot Hospital Leaked Online, Probe Ordered

Updated 15:04 IST, February 18th 2025

Gujarat Shocker: Videos of Women Getting Checked at Rajkot Hospital Leaked Online, Probe Ordered

The videos of the women patients being examined at a maternity hospital in Gujarat have been uploaded in YouTube and Telegram channels.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Hospital. | Image: Pexels

Rajkot: In a shocking breach of privacy, several videos of women getting checked in a private hospital in Rajkot has been leaked in social media. The videos of the women patients being examined at a maternity hospital in Gujarat have been uploaded in YouTube and Telegram channels.

The CCTV clips which have surfaced on social media and were widely shared shows the nursing staff administering injections to women patients - from Rajkot's Payal Maternity Home.

Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police has started an investigation on the matter.

The hospital, situated in a commercial complex near Raiya Crossroads in Rajkot, has come under scrutiny for the breach in privacy.  

Rajkot's deputy commissioner of crime Dr Parthrajsinh Gohil said that a team had visited the hospital for further investigation.


The hospital director said the CCTV server was hacked, Police is investigating the content and determining the person who shared the videos. 
 

Published 15:04 IST, February 18th 2025

