  • News /
  • India News /
  Gujarat Tragedy: Mother-Son Duo Killed As Scooter Crashes Into Stationary Truck in Rajkot

Published 18:07 IST, February 2nd 2025

Gujarat Tragedy: Mother-Son Duo Killed As Scooter Crashes Into Stationary Truck in Rajkot

A 60-year-old woman and her son were killed after their scooter crashed into a stationary truck at Sarapdad village of Rajkot district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mother-Son duo killed as scooter crashes into stationary truck in Rajkot | Image: Representational

Rajkot: In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old woman and her son were killed after their scooter crashed into a stationary truck at Sarapdad village of Rajkot district, police said on Sunday. 

The deceased has been identified as Bhavesh Chauhan (30).

According to police, the stationary truck had no warning signs, reflectors, or functioning tail lights, which made it difficult for them to see in the dark.  

“Bhavesh Chauhan was taking his mother to Rampur via Metoda Road to pick up his younger brother,” an official said. 

Police said that the driver Vijay Kumar, absconded from the scene following the incident. 

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing a public way and causing death due to negligence and for offences under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Earlier, five persons were killed and 17 others suffered grievous injuries after a private bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep gorge in Gujarat's Dang district early Sunday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at around 4.15 am when the driver of the bus lost control over the wheels near the Saputara hill station, in-charge Superintendent of Police SG Patil said.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:07 IST, February 2nd 2025

