Hindu Priest Chinmoy Das Falsely Accused In Bangladesh, Says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar | Exclusive

New Delhi: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has said that Hindu priest Chinmoy Das, who has been booked under sedition charge in Bangladesh , is falsely accused adding it’s not going to do any good to the neighbouring country.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that targeting minorities is not going to help Bangladesh adding the radical elements should be reined in.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar further said that it's so shameful for a country like Bangladesh which was considered a liberal country, but now atrocities are being carried out on minorities.

When Bangladesh came into existence, there were 30 per cent Hindus, and now there are only 8 per cent left who are living in fear, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said. Inhuman acts are being carried out against Hindus in Bangladesh, he said.

ISKCON has never been charged with sedition or not being loyal to a country where it’s present, the Spiritual Guru said.

Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das arrested in Bangladesh?

A court in Bangladesh ordered to send to jail Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, after turning down his bail appeal.

The court of Chattogram Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam issued the order around 11:45 am on Tuesday.

The followers of the Hindu priest began to chant slogans in protest at the court premises as he was not granted bail, the news portal added.

Bangladesh police on Monday arrested Das from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.

“Das was detained in line with a request from (regular police)," spokesman of the Police's Detective Branch Rezaul Karim said. However, the arrest was made without giving details of the charges.

Citing Sanatani Jagran Jote's key organiser, Gaurang Das Brahmachari, Bdnews24 news portal said on Monday that Das was supposed to go to Chattogram by air from Dhaka.

Earlier, on October 30, a case was filed against 19 people, including Das, at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally of the Hindu community.

India asks Bangladesh to ensure Hindus safety

India noted with "deep concern" the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, and urged authorities there to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities.

Bangladesh police on Monday arrested Das, the leader of the Hindu group, Sammilita Sanatani Jote, from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.

In a statement, the MEA said it has noted with "deep concern the arrest and denial of bail" to Das who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh," it said.

There are "several documented cases" of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples, the MEA flagged.

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings," the statement said.

The MEA also noted with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Das.

"We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression," it added.